Apple sues company that accused it of patent infringement

We know that lawsuits involving Apple and patents are common, and today more news emerges in this regard. That’s because Apple was sued a few weeks ago by headphone maker Koss for infringements of four company patents filed last year. However, the Cupertino giant’s response was strong, and in the same currency.

In addition to countering patent infringement charges, Apple has countered Koss’ litigation with a new lawsuit, in which it accuses the headphone company of breaking a confidentiality agreement.

This process is based on a document of August 6, 2017. At the time, the two companies were negotiating the licensing of products, and the document explains that “the parties agree not to use or attempt to use any patents in a dispute or any other administrative or judicial proceedings for any purpose ”

According to Koss, the company approached Apple to discuss the licensing terms, and demanded a written confidentiality agreement, but Apple asked that discussions be held without restrictions. In practice, Koss held Apple responsible for suing it.

On the other hand, Apple argues that its products do not infringe Koss’ patents for some reasons. AirPods and HomePod, according to Apple, do not transmit audio content to “remote servers connected to the network”, using only a local device, which would be different from Koss’s accusation.

In the lawsuit, Apple also highlights the conditions of the confidentiality agreement, asking the court to prevent Koss from using the discussions raised in any lawsuit, asking for the payment of reasonable fees and judgment by a jury.



