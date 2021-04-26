Apple Sued For Banning User Who Spent $ 25,000 On Content

Apple: An American user is suing Apple for considering the company’s practices “illegal” and “unscrupulous”.

According to the Apple Insider website, the case is that of Matthew Price, a resident of the state of Pennsylvania (USA), who had Apple ID banned by the company for alleged violations of terms and conditions of use.

The problem? Since the profile was created, he has spent about $ 25,000 (approximately $ 135,000 in direct currency conversion) on content sold by the company’s stores, such as iTunes Store and App Store. Without access to the account, he also misses the chance to see, play and listen to everything that has been acquired.

Confusing story

The reason for the suspension was not detailed in the lawsuit, but one of the complaints of the appeal is that Apple can delete accounts without any prior explanation and even on mere suspicion, also deleting access to multimedia content.

The lawsuit asks the defendant for compensation, in addition to paying the legal fees for the prosecution, returning the lost money and being prevented from carrying out “illegal” bans.

In addition, Price wants to turn the suit into a class action lawsuit, bringing together more cases of people who allege losses through an illegal suspension of the company’s account.