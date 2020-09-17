Apple Studio: reversible based on various sources

Rumors suggest that the high-end Apple-branded headphones, which Apple has been working on for some time, will be released before the end of 2020, and today, a picture of the “AirPods Studio”, as it might be called, have appeared by different sources.

Different sources point to high-end AirPods

One of them has been shared by a Twitter user and Apple leaker, Fudge who has provided precise details about Apple’s plans in the past, the image features black headphones with large gray fabric padded headphones on top of the headband. , which according to Fudge is the HomePod mesh. There is also a separate video of a blank version.

On the other hand, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also previously said that Apple is working on two versions of the AirPods Studio, one that is a high-end premium version and another focused on fitness and made with lighter materials, and Fudge suggests that this is the lightest “sport” variant. He described retro-looking headphones with rotating earbuds along with a headband connected with thin metal arms, which seems to describe the headphones in the picture.

AirPods Studio with the latest technology and great design

In short, the AirPods Studio are expected to have interchangeable ear pads and head pads that will be attached to the frame magnetically, allowing users to swap in different colors and variants for customization purposes.

In addition to these design features, AirPods Studio is expected to feature Active Noise Cancellation, head and neck detection, orientation detection and more, with details available in our roundup.



