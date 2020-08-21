Apple stores in Madrid close due to Coronavirus

After several months of confinement, and from the moment each community entered Phase 2 of the de-escalation in Spain, Apple was successively opening the 11 physical Apple Stores that are distributed throughout the Spanish geography, in Valencia, Zaragoza, Murcia, Marbella , Madrid, Barcelona and Valladolid. And it did so by announcing a series of mandatory measures to be followed in all of them in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

Apple closes its physical stores in Madrid

That was a little over 2 months ago, at the beginning of last June. But the current situation at the end of August, with Spain facing a resurgence of the pandemic with so many outbreaks emerging in all provinces, Apple Spain has been forced to make a decision, first announcing the closure of its Apple store in Puerto Venice, Zaragoza, which is followed by the closure announced today of the 4 physical Apple stores in Madrid:

– Majadahonda, Madrid

– Arroyomolinos, Madrid

– Leganés, Madrid

– Puerta del Sol, Madrid

Prevention Measure

In a statement sent to Europa Press, Apple affirms that due to the current conditions linked to the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in some of the communities it serves, it is proceeding to temporarily close stores in these areas. “We are taking this step very cautiously as we monitor the situation closely and hope that our teams and customers will return as soon as possible.”

In fact, if you enter here and choose one of the stores in Madrid from the list, you will get an opening hours that is interrupted from Monday, marked as * closed the rest of the days. With 11 stores in Spain and 5 of them closed as of Monday, only 6 are open in Valencia, Murcia, Marbella, Barcelona and Valladolid. The question is whether they will remain open, or the current situation with COVID-19 will force them to close again, just like during confinement.



