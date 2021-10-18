Apple Store is closed! New products are coming

Apple will introduce its new generation Mac computers with M1X processors at its event today. In addition, AirPods 3 and a series of new products, which are expected to be introduced at the event held in September, will be presented to users.

Apple Store was closed before the Unleashed event!

As it does before every event it will organize, Apple has closed its online store for a short time today. When users try to login to apple.com/en/shop/ via internet browsers, “We will get back to you right away. We’re making some updates to the Apple Store. Please try again soon.” began to encounter the phrase.

Due to the global pandemic, Apple, which launches its products online like most companies, will not break the tradition this time, and will bring its highly anticipated products to users directly on YouTube.