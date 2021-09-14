Apple Store Goes Offline Before iPhone 13 Arrives

Anyone who tried to access the Apple Store this Tuesday morning (14) in Brazil was greeted with a “we’ll be right back” page. The apple brand took down its online store to carry out “updates”, according to a message available on the e-commerce link.

The drop in question was already predicted: the company will hold an event today to launch the iPhone 13 and more products. According to leaks, the next generation of Apple Watch and even a new version of AirPods may appear during the presentation.

Apple often takes down its store hours before its annual big event to add new product pages and also update the availability and pricing of previous lines. Last year, with the arrival of the iPhone 12, the company increased the values ​​of its cell phones in Brazil.

How to attend the Apple event

For those who have an eye on the iPhone 13 and other Apple releases, the company’s event takes place this Tuesday from 2 pm. The transmission will take place through the brand’s YouTube and also on other channels – see how to follow the live.