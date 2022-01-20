Apple Stops Updating iOS 14 With Focus On iOS 15

Apple‘s iOS 14.8.1 operating system update is no longer being offered to iPhone users who have not yet updated their devices to iOS 15. After noticing that the only upgrade option available was to the latest version of Apple’s new operating system Apple – currently 25.2.1 – the 9to5Mac website contacted the Cupertino company, who confirmed that this was not a bug.

The truth is that iOS 14 has stopped being updated by the company, that is, users who want the latest security updates will have to do so within iOS 15. Questioned by the Ars Technica website, Apple pointed to a support, published around the time of iOS 15 release in September 2021, which promised updates to iOS 14 for “a period of time”.

iOS 15 is installed on 72% of iPhones

This means that, unlike what Apple brand said at the 2021 Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) – which would offer the option to stay on iOS 14 and continue to receive occasional security patches – users of the old OS version only had a short grace period, just enough for Apple to fix some critical bugs in the new system.

The main issue was not fully clarified by Apple, following the company’s transparency standards. Still, the company’s new system is gaining public support: currently, more than 70% of compatible iPhone users are already on iOS 15.