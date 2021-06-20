Apple Stops Selling Space Gray Accessories for Macs

Apple announced in May that it would discontinue its space-gray iMac accessories. It seems that the end has finally arrived: the Magic keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse for this version are no longer available for purchase on the company’s website — now, only in white and silver.

Although it is still possible to purchase the products in some online stores, sales will continue only until the end of stock.

People who purchased the iMac Pro in 2017 will remember this accessory color, which has been unique to the product for months. But, since they ended sales of the iMac Pro in March, the company believes that there is no longer any point in producing these peripherals.

Apple has already shown the new version Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad and Magic Mouse that will be available in seven different colors — orange, green, yellow, silver, red, purple and blue. To make matters worse, they will only be sold with the new iMac with an M1 chip.