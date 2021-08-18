Apple Starts Selling Beats Studio Buds in Brazil for R$ 1,799

Apple started, this Tuesday (17), the pre-sale of Beats Studio Buds headphones in Brazil. The products are priced at R$ 1,799 at the brand’s official store, which offers the accessory in red, black or white.

According to Apple, sales of the Beats subsidiary’s devices begin on August 25th. Whoever buys the headphones will still get 4 months of the Apple Music service.

Beats Studio Buds was announced in June and, among the highlights, is Apple’s first accessory that has a quick pairing function that is compatible with Android and iOS devices.

The headset also features Active Noise Canceling (ANC), an Ambient Mode that allows the user to hear the world around them, IPX44 rated sweat and water resistance, and three in-ear silicone tips.

In keeping with Apple’s promise, the product guarantees up to 8 hours of sound (up to 24 hours if combined with the compact recharge case). With ANC and Ambient mode activated, the user can enjoy up to 5 hours of sound (15 hours if combined with the recharge case).

When the headphones are low on battery power, you can use the 5-minute “Fast Fuel” recharge, which provides another hour of sound.