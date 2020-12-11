Apple Starts Producing Its Own Cellular Data Modems

Bloomberg published a remarkable news about Apple. According to this report, the company officially started the production of its own cellular data modem. The decision that comes as no surprise after the acquisition of Intel’s modem manufacturing unit is not to Qualcomm’s liking.

It turned out that the US-based technology giant Apple made a new decision and started working in line with this decision. According to a report in Bloomberg, the company will produce cellular modems produced by Qualcomm so far from now on. Bloomberg says that this decision was made by Johny Srouji, Apple’s Vice President of Hardware Technologies.

Srouji allegedly made these clauses during a meeting with senior employees. Stating that the decision taken is of critical importance, Srouji argued that with this decision, they took an important step in long-term strategies. However, Srouji’s statements do not yet mean anything to the end user. Because Qualcomm and Apple signed a 6-year agreement on cellular modem, and this agreement is only in its first year.

Cellular modem manufacturing decision is a natural consequence of Intel’s modem manufacturing unit purchase

The year 2019 was very annoying for Intel. The company, which could not keep up with the orders on the one hand, and was under pressure on the other, had become unable to handle the work. As such, Apple bought Intel’s modem manufacturing unit for exactly $ 1 billion. Srouji, who also made explanations about this issue to his employees, said that it became easier to establish a team of hardware and software engineers after this purchase. Here, the new process that started last year seems to have started to bear fruit at the end of a year.

It is no longer a secret that Apple started producing cellular modems for iPhones. However, it is not yet clear when these modems will come to iPhones. Because as we just mentioned, Apple had signed a 6-year agreement with Qualcomm. Qualcomm would produce modems that enable iPhones to use mobile data under this 6-year agreement. Let’s see if Apple will cancel such a deal or focus on different solutions.



