Apple Started Using TikTok: First Posts

Apple started making the first posts from the TikTok account, which it opened in April. The account, which has more than 370 thousand followers, currently advertises more iPhone 12 mini. In addition, the company launched a challenge for this smartphone.

The undeniable impact of social media is particularly affecting technology companies. Today, almost every technology company is trying to reach more consumers by actively using social media. However, the US-based technology giant Apple is not that good at this. Because the company did not fully adopt social media use. However, Apple now seems to keep up with the trends. Because the company started to actively use the TikTok account.

In a report we shared with you months ago, we stated that the first share from Apple’s Twitter account was made by hackers. However, that account of Apple was opened in 2016. So the company didn’t post anything until it was hacked by hackers. A similar situation has been experienced in TikTok, the most popular social media platform in recent years. Apple recently made the first posts from its official TikTok account, which it opened in April.

Apple’s first TikTok posts contain iPhone 12 mini ads

Apple’s TikTok account currently has more than 378 thousand followers. We see that the 4 posts made from the account were liked by approximately 354 thousand people. In addition, the company has launched a challenge called “#makeitmini” for one of the newest iPhone models. When we look at the posts with this tag, we can already say that Apple fans are already caught up in the flow.

It is difficult to predict how often Apple will use TikTok. Although the company continues to not use its Twitter account, accounts on channels such as YouTube and Instagram continue to be actively used. It seems the company will continue to use the easiest way to reach more consumers with such approaches.



