Apple started preparations to use its own modems

Apple is preparing to use its own modems instead of Qualcomm branded modem chips in its smartphones. The development was confirmed by Johny Srouji, the company’s vice president of hardware, according to Bloomberg. It was stated that Apple was in the early stages of cellular modem chip development, and that this was one of the keys to an important strategic transformation.

Apple uses Qualcomm’s modem chips in the iPhone 12 series, where the first devices with 5G support are available. However, the company has shown earlier that it plans to use its modems in the long run.

Apple has recently preferred to use its own designed components in its products. Mac Mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with the company’s M1 processor were introduced last month. At the heart of iPhones are processors designed by Apple since day one. Srouji also underlines that Apple is working on a processor family that will power its product ecosystem.

Apple showed its plan to use its own modem chips instead of Qualcomm in its products in 2019 by purchasing Intel’s modem unit. Although Intel aimed to compete with Qualcomm in the 5G modem market, it later turned to other areas. Apple continues to collaborate with Qualcomm in this period to develop its own solution using Intel’s infrastructure. It remains unclear when Apple’s own mobile modem chip will be ready.



