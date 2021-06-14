Apple Started Official Applications For iPhone 13 Models

Apple: Rumors and leaks about the iPhone 13 series have been around for a long time. The Cupertino-based company is expected not to change the design much in this series, but to make significant improvements to the camera. It seems that Apple has also started official applications for iPhone 13 models.

According to the news of Consomac; The company has filed official applications for model numbers of the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The fact that Apple received seven model numbers, A2628, A2630, A2634, A2635, A2640, A2643 and A2645 raises other questions.

Traditionally, Apple clearly categorizes iPhone models. For example, “A21xx” for the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 released last year, and “A23xx” for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The model numbers of the international versions were “A24xx”. This year, however, all model numbers are in the “A26xx” format, and seven model numbers are not enough for the US and international versions of the phone.

It is one of the possible possibilities that the follower of the iPhone 12 mini, which is said to not meet the expectations, will not be sold in all regions. However, it is also among the possibilities that Apple will give the iPhone 13 Pro Max a more privileged treatment. It is stated that the company can release a global smartphone that only requires a single stock code.

Apple has made the unofficial verification for the iPhone 13 series. It will not be a surprise to hear new details about the new iPhone models in the coming period.