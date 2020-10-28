Apple speeds up the creation of its own search engine

Apple may change its search engine strategy on iOS after the antitrust lawsuit involving Google brought information about the company’s high spending to be Apple’s default search engine on mobile devices.

According to the Financial Times, Apple is “stepping up initiatives” to change this scenario, which means being less dependent on other companies in the industry and, who knows, even developing its own search engine.

The feature would already be partially in the air in the web search results of iOS 14 and rumors about the launch of its own service have grown in recent months. The approach of the antitrust authorities would be another factor that can make the company accelerate the original plans.

Is there a fine?

In the ongoing process, regulatory and enforcement officials say Apple earns up to $ 12 billion a year to make Google the standard search engine for services and devices – which would be an illegal tactic, as it strengthens the existing strangulation of competition. by the industry leader.

As MacRumors reinforces, although the anti-competitive practice does not come from her, the Apple can receive penalties in the case, since it allows this action to happen and still receives high values ​​for it.



