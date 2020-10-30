Apple Silicon processor Mac surprise in Big Sur!

In Big Sur 11.0.1 developer beta released for macOS 11 Big Sur, package file contents for Mac models with Apple Silicon processors were discovered.

It was previously claimed that the models will be introduced on November 17th. The files in the operating system contain important information on this subject.

Publicity claims grow stronger for Apple Silicon-powered MacBook

For Mac models with Apple Silicon processors, the company had marked the end of 2020. While this period is expected to be prolonged due to the pandemic, Jon Prosser claimed that it will be promoted on November 17. Another discovery that reinforces this claim was made by the HarckerTech account on Twitter. Accordingly, the user noticed that files for new Mac models were created in the macOS Big Sur system folders.

In the / System / Library folder in macOS, Apple maintains various package files to identify different Mac models. For example, different file names are used for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro, and 2020 27-inch iMac.

It was discovered by HarckerTech that in the first beta version of macOS Big Sur 11.0.1 there are two brand new files referring to two unreleased Macs. The new files available only in macOS Big Sur are:

MacHardwareTypes-2020f.bundle

MacHardwareTypes-2020g.bundle

MacHardwareTypes-2020h.bundle

For example, the MacHardwareTypes-2019f.bundle and MacHardwareTypes-2020d.bundle files shown in the screenshot represent the 16-inch MacBook Pro. MacHardwareTypes-2020a.bundle for the 2020 MacBook Air and other files created for the 2020 iMac and 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro.

It is not yet clear for which models these new files are included in the Big Sur 11.0.1 developer beta. Although there is no clear information about the models, different claims such as the 12-inch MacBook, which are expected to be ultra-lightweight, 13-inch and 14-inch MacBook Pro, are spoken in the technology backstage. Although there are three shared file names, different screen sizes of the same model can also be included in the same file.

It is also claimed that Apple could also introduce a 24-inch iMac model using an ARM-based A14T Silicon processor. So what do you think, could Apple really be preparing for the Apple Silicon 14X processor MacBook models for November 17? We are waiting your comments.



