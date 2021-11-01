Apple-signed Beats Fit Pro introduced: Price and features

Apple introduced the Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones, the best product of the Beats series. Here are the price and features of the new Beats Fit Pro...

A new product has been added to Apple’s AirPods alternative wireless headphones today. Beats Fit Pro, which has been on the agenda with its leaks for a while and was finally viewed by Kim Kardashian, was officially announced today.

The new Beats Fit Pro comes as Apple’s most powerful innovative in-ear wireless headphones to date. The headset, which stands out with its comfortable structure, also attracts the eyes with its features.

Bets Fit Pro comes with remarkable features

The new Apple-signed Bets Fit Pro is designed to fit comfortably on different ear shapes. In daily use, this earphone will not fall out of your ear easily thanks to its innovative design.



In addition to the winged design, Bets Fit Pro also promises satisfactory use with the features it offers. For example, it has many features such as one-touch pairing with iPhones, earplug testing, switching between iCloud devices, audio sharing and so on.

Bets Fit Pro using a customized sensor; minimizes the high pitch distortion produced by the flexible diaphragm with its innovative ventilation system. In addition to all this, Apple’s new headset is equipped with the H1 chip and; It comes with features such as active noise reduction, transparent and adaptive transparent mode. When you turn on the active noise mode, the surrounding sounds are automatically blocked.

However, when you want the surrounding sounds to be heard, you will need to turn on the transparent mode. When you disable both, the adaptive sync mode will be activated. Besides the sound modes, it’s also worth noting that Apple’s new Beats product supports spatial sound.



In terms of battery life, Beats Fit Pro; With active noise reduction turned on, each earbud offers 6 hours of battery life. This can go up to 27 hours when used with the charging case.

In adaptive sync mode, each earbud has 7 hours of battery life. Again, when used with the box, this time can reach up to 30 hours. Supporting Fast Fuel flash charging technology, Beats Fit Pro also supports 1 hour of continuous playback after 5 minutes of charging.

It is worth noting that Beats Fit Pro is also compatible with Android phones. It is possible to easily establish the connection between the headphones and the phone by downloading the Beats application from Android devices. In addition, you can change the listening mode and set voice assistant functions within the application.

Beats Fit Pro price

Coming to the price, Apple’s new Beats Fit Pro wireless headphones; It comes in black, red, white, gray and purple color options. This headset, which has a price of $ 199, will be available on the official website of Apple on December 7.