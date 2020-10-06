Apple signals awaited for the launch date of new iPhones

It is almost time to meet the iPhone 12 series, which has been expected for a while and is increasingly rumored. Apple was expected to send invitations for the October event these days, when the expected invitation came in the afternoon. We will see Apple’s new iPhones at the online event that will start on October 13th.

The slogan “Hi Speed” draws attention in the invitation sent by Apple. However, there is also a sound similarity here and we can make a meaning as “High Speed”, that is, “High Speed”. In this way, Apple is referring to the 5G support available on new iPhones.

This year’s iPhone event takes place later than usual. Apple announced last July that the iPhone will be released beyond the traditional month of September. The reason for this was the issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, Apple did not miss September and introduced new Apple Watch and iPad models.

The new series, which is expected to be called iPhone 12, is expected to come with a flat-sided design and 5G support, similar to the iPad Pro. There will be a new model among them that will have a 5.4-inch screen and is also smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro. In addition, a model that we expect to be the largest iPhone with a 6.7-inch screen is also expected in the series. Those who expect the new iPhones to have a 120 Hz refresh rate screen should keep these expectations for another year.

We don’t just expect new iPhone models from Apple. A new head-on headset, which is claimed to be named AirPods Studio, will rival the more affordable HomePod and Tile item tracking devices, and will probably be called AirTags. Of course, it may also be possible for Apple to announce more of these. For example, we can also hear new news about the first ARM-based Mac computer announced in June and announced to be released at the end of the year.



