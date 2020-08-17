Apple should offer combo services along with iPhone 12

Apple plans to launch a service combo along with the arrival of the iPhone 12 and iOS 14. The information in advance by the Bloomberg agency says that the package should include subscriptions to Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus and storage of iCloud grouped into a set called “Apple One”. That is, it would add music, TV shows, games and news.

Rumors also show that the company wants to launch a new subscription service focused on physical exercise that should be called “Seymour”. The expectation is that the novelty will be presented at the launch event of the successor of the iPhone 11 and the new system, scheduled to happen in the second week of October.

The proposal meets the request of Apple investors. The combo should rival Amazon Prime, which includes free shipping, streaming videos, music and e-book rentals.

Apple wants to offer the service package in the scheme of plans. The company studies a more basic subscription only with Apple Music and Apple TV Plus. Another package would offer these two services plus Apple Arcade, which is the company’s gaming platform. The most expensive plan would bring all of these subscriptions to Apple News Plus and one of iCloud’s storage options.

In addition, the manufacturer also wants to launch a new subscription service that brings together fitness videos and exercise tips. It should be called “Seymour”, but it has not yet been announced whether it will be part of the subscription package.

The company hopes to retain the public that already uses some of the services, as well as to bring in new users to increase subscription revenue. The manufacturer’s services segment already generates US $ 50 billion per year (about R $ 271 billion).

Remember the iPhone 11 launch

The iPhone 12 will probably be the smartphone that will debut the Apple One and iOS 14. The expectation is that the new operating system will be able to identify the applications installed on the devices to indicate the most appropriate plan according to the profile of each user.

The new smartphone from apple should also come without headphones and charger in the box. Rumors indicate that the line will have a 5G connection and four different versions. Regarding performance, the iPhone 12 should come with the A14 Bionic chip, which should offer 50% faster processing than the previous generation chip.

With information from Bloomberg News and GSM Arena



