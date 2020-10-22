Apple Ships iPhone 12 Cases Without Speaker Holes

It was found that there is no speaker hole with some original cases Apple created for the iPhone 12 family. Reports from users reveal that the situation is a manufacturing error. There was no official statement about the incident, which was confirmed by an Apple product consultant.

It goes without saying that there is no development regarding Apple’s new iPhone models. Recent images shared via Reddit revealed that Apple did not put speaker holes on some iPhone 12 cases. While it is not known why such an incident occurred, some Reddit users said that Apple did it on purpose, thereby reducing the carbon footprint a little more, and they took the company to remove the charger and wired headset from the box contents.

Users who have cases without speaker holes say that they are afraid of using the speakers of their iPhone because of this situation, it will cause various problems. In addition, it is not known how many users Apple’s faulty production cases were sent to and how this error was overlooked.

Here are iPhone 12 cases without speaker output

A consumer who bought an incorrect case announced that he had reported the issue to Apple. During these interviews, the consumer, who learns that this is a production error, states that he has found a change application. However, no change has been made so far.

Another consumer who took a video of the faulty case of the iPhone 12 reveals the details of the error. When we look at the shared images, we see that the speaker holes are present on the inside of the case, but they do not reach the outside of the case. Apple is expected to make an official statement on the issue.



