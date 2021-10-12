Apple Sets The Event For The 18th And Is Expected To Unveil New Computers

Apple: This Tuesday (12), Apple announced the realization of a new event, where it must present its upcoming devices. Without fanfare, the statement was made via a tweet from senior vice president of marketing Greg Joswiak with the words: “Free! The next six days will pass quickly.”

In more detail, the new Apple Event will take place next Monday (18) and, as rumors suggest, should feature a new line of MacBooks, a more powerful version of the Mac Mini and the third generation of the beloved AirPods. Apparently, the event could also mark the arrival of the new proprietary processor “M1X”, which is a strong candidate for the full replacement and farewell of Intel chips in some of the company’s products.

According to information from the Bloomberg website, the M1X processor will have ten traditional cores and up to 32 graphics processing cores — an expressive increase compared to the maximum 8 present in the current model. The new model should appear in the more equipped variants of the upcoming Mac Mini, which will receive two more USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 and two USB-A inputs than its predecessor — increasing its versatility for more demanding users.

Similarly, another expected new feature for the event is the return of features beloved in older MacBook models, such as MagSafe, HDMI input and SD card reader. However, the highlight in this context of small improvements should still be for the possible presentation of the third generation of AirPods, which will be more similar to the AirPods Pro, with a smaller body and a remodeled charging base.

However, it is noteworthy that this information is still rumors and, therefore, requires some caution in its assessment. It remains to wait for the Apple event to check the news.