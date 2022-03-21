Apple Services Are Off The Air This Monday

Several Apple services are down this Monday (21), including iMessage, FaceTime, iCloud and Music. According to Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg columnist specializing in Apple affairs, the drop may be related to the domain name system (DNS).

When trying to access the apps, brand users would come across error messages indicating SSL certificate issues or the content would not load. According to the company’s official page, some services were interrupted during the afternoon, but they are already being resolved.

Apparently, the company’s internal systems also went down and store employees had to use paper until the problem was resolved.