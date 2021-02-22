Apple sells more smartphones in the world

Data released by the consulting firm Gartner reveal that in the fourth quarter of 2020, Apple won a position it had not attained since 2016. According to the report, the Apple company overtook Samsung and became the world’s largest smartphone supplier during the period.

The sales contributed 80 million new iPhones, driven by the launch of the giant’s first 5G models. In addition, points out Anshul Gupta, director of research at Gartner, improved cameras encouraged customers to update the models they owned.

From 2019 to 2020, there was an increase of 10 million devices produced by the North American and an increase of 15% in the global market, while the South Korean, its closest rival, stopped selling 8 million devices. and saw its presence drop by 11.8%.

Finally, in the first quarter of 2021, says Tim Cook, at the head of the organization, Apple saw its largest number of iPhone updates of all time, with more than $ 65 billion in revenue generated by the product alone. Other manufacturers, in turn, were not so lucky.

Assertive investment

Overall, global smartphone sales decreased by 12.5% ​​in 2020, with only Apple and Xiaomi unaffected by the decline.

Still according to Gartner, the iPhone 12 mini, even though, it is rumored, had low demand, was the ideal solution for those looking for cheaper 5G smartphones, thanks to its small format and the relatively affordable price of $ 699.

The availability of quality and low-cost alternatives, stresses the consultant, should be even more decisive for the market in 2021.