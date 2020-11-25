Apple security chief indicted for bribery

Four handgun licenses for 200 iPads, worth $ 70,000: this is the charge against Apple’s head of global security, Thomas Moyer, accused by Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen, within of an investigation underway for two years over an alleged bribery scheme by members of the sheriff’s office for obtaining CCW licenses in exchange for donations.

(In California, concealed possession licenses for a concealed weapon, known as CCW licenses, are issued by county sheriffs based on a proven need).

In a statement, Rosen says that “in the case of four CCW licenses previously denied to Apple employees, Deputy Deputy Rick Sung was able to extract from Thomas Moyer the promise that Apple would donate iPads to the sheriff’s office.”

According to him, “the promised donation of 200 iPads, worth about US $ 70,000, was rejected at the last minute when they both learned of the search warrant that the Public Ministry had executed in the sheriff’s office, confiscating all their license records. for concealed carrying of weapons ”.

Donation licenses

According to Moyer’s lawyer, Ed Swanson, “this case is about a long, bitter and public feud between the Santa Clara County sheriff and the district attorney, and Tom is an innocent victim of that dispute. We are looking forward to ending this misdemeanor charge in court. ”

Apple, via a spokesman, said it had conducted an internal investigation without finding any wrongdoing. Moyer has been with the company since 2018, after a military career started at age 19 in the U.S. Navy. In his curriculum, he has four years as a specialist in Operational Intelligence, before being discharged with honors.

Thomas Moyer and three other defendants will be charged on January 11, 2021 at the San Jose Court of Justice.



