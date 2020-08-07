Apple says Stadia and xCloud violate its terms of use

The North American company closes the doors to other possibilities, although it has its own service, Apple Arcade.

Microsoft would like to bring its Xbox Game Pass service to as many players as possible, which is why it is committed to launching it on all and existing platforms. However, the first phase of the expansion has already encountered a stone wall, embodied in the figure of Apple. The company led by Tim Cook has no intention of allowing external services to his company to run freely on iOS devices, nor does Google Stadia. A representative of the apple company has confirmed that address because they do not meet the conditions, as they maintain.

According to what Apple has told Business Insider, this decision has been taken as a measure to protect consumers. They also hide behind the need to offer developers a fair environment. “Our consumers enjoy great applications and games developed by millions of developers. Game services can appear in the App Store as long as they meet the same guidelines as other developers, which includes the obligation to be able to offer individual reviews or appear in searches. Besides through the App Store, developers can choose to reach iPhone and iPad users through Safari or any other browser.

Apple has outlawed the metaverse. The principle they state, taken literally, would rule out all cross-platform ecosystems and games with user created modes: not just XCloud, Stadia, and GeForce NOW, but also Fortnite, Minecraft, and Roblox. https://t.co/OAGC7cXfSl — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) August 6, 2020

Epic Games is very critical

Tim Sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic Games, has criticized Apple’s closedness to this decision. According to the manager, his policies leave out all multiplatform ecosystems and games with modes created by players. “Not only xCloud, Stadia or GeForce Now, also Fortnite, Minecraft or Roblox,” he says.

Although Project xCloud had beta testing on iOS, it was severely limited compared to Android. The Android operating system will be fully supported when the technology is integrated into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on September 15. Although Google Stadia does have an application on iOS, it is a software to manage games, since it does not allow streaming from the mobile.



