Apple Says Face ID Is More Crash-Proof on iOS 15

Apple: Released this Monday (20), iOS 15 has reached users with new features and fixes. Among the main changes are the adjustments made to Face ID, one of the main security methods used by Apple devices. According to the company, the function is even more efficient against failures and unwanted access.

The fit description states that, previously, users were able to access alien devices through a digitally modeled face — a “3D face”. In this context, as explained in the operating system documentation, Apple improved the “anti-fraud” models of Face ID itself to solve the problem.

While the effectiveness of the change has yet to be tested, the novelty is an important addition to iOS’ safety factors — as even twin brothers managed the feat of bypassing the system. However, the technology is still quite robust and superior to that found in competing Android devices.

Naturally, the novelty is available for all Apple devices with TrueDepht sensor and iOS/iPadOS 15, namely: iPhone X, iPhone XR and iPhone XS; iPhone 11 line; iPhone 12 line; iPad Pro 11″ and iPad Pro 3rd generation. See how to get the new update by clicking here.