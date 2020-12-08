Apple running on 32 core processor for top end Macs

Apple is working on a processor it plans to include in a new Mac computer in late 2021, according to a new report from Bloomberg. This ARM-based processor will contain 32 high performance CPU cores.

The processor in question could also be included in a new Mac Pro, scheduled for release in 2022. Moreover, it is said that this computer will be half the size of the current Mac Pro. In addition, the company is working on a processor with up to 16 high performance cores and four power efficiency-oriented CPU cores. This is expected to be included in the new versions of the MacBook Pro and iMac. New traders may arrive in the spring of 2021 at the earliest. There may also be GPUs with up to 128 custom cores in future Apple Silicon designs.

News about upcoming processors started coming soon after Apple released the first Mac computers with their own chips. The new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini models all feature the company’s new M1 processor. This includes four high performance cores and four high efficiency cores. However, Intel chips continue to be used in the company’s more powerful machines such as the Mac Pro. Apple plans to switch the entire Mac line to its chips within the next two years.

There are eight cores in the Apple M1 processor. Four of them are high-performance and four are energy-efficient.

In addition to increasing the number of CPU cores, Bloomberg reports that Apple is working on chips with more GPU cores. While the current M1 chip comes with seven or eight GPU cores, Apple is currently testing models with 16 and 32 cores. At the same time, graphics processors with high core counts such as 128 for the end of 2021 or 2022 are being prepared.

Although Apple is working on a processor design with 16 high-performance CPU cores, Bloomberg notes that these processors can only come out with eight or 12 cores effectively. Here it will be decided according to the course of mass production.

Before the announcement of Apple’s transition to ARM-based processors, Bloomberg reported that the company is working on a processor with eight high-performance cores and four energy efficiency cores. The processor with exactly this number of cores has not been officially announced yet.

Considering that Apple has an ambitious plan to renew the entire Mac lineup with its own processors in the next two years, it makes sense to continue development work on more powerful chips. The company’s first ARM-based Mac computers impress with the combination of efficiency and performance in power consumption. But capturing the capabilities of more powerful Intel-based machines like the Mac Pro takes more challenge and work.



