Apple returns to ‘domestic production’

Apple, which receives parts support from many companies for the devices it produces, is preparing to break this bond gradually. The company, which recently took its first step in Intel processor MacBooks, used Apple M1 processors of its own production in these devices that it recently launched. Now, in a sense, Apple has included the cellular modem used by iPhone and other devices in its “domestic production” strategy. Thus, the company aims to reduce its dependence on Qualcomm in this area.

Apple Senior Vice President announced

According to Bloomberg’s report, Apple will start developing its own modem. “This year we have begun developing our first internal cellular modem that will provide a strategic advantage,” said Johny Strouji, Senior Vice President of Hardware Technologies, Apple at a meeting.

Apple currently uses Qualcomm signed cellular modems in its other devices, including the iPhone 12. Resolving the patent dispute between themselves, the two technology giants signed a new six-year agreement. Although it will not give up Qualcomm completely, it is not surprising that Apple is developing its own modem. Again, as before, Apple is recruiting engineers from Qualcomm for this step.



