Apple renamed Beats 1 to Apple Music 1

Shortly after revamping the look of its Web platform, Apple today announced a major change to its Beats 1 radio, which will now be called Apple Music 1. The station went live during the launch of Apple Music in 2015 , and only now undergoes its first weight renewal in 5 years of operation. The novelty will join the new radios Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country to form the so-called Apple Music Radio.

Apple Music Hits arrives with curated playlists that encompass great hits from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, including programs by presenters Jayne Donovan, Estelle, Sabi, Nicole Sky and more.

Among the shows announced for the season, the Cupertino giant revealed that performances by artists such as Snoop Dogg, Ciara, Backstreet Boys, Alanis Morissette, Meghan Trainor and Shania Twain will be on the program. Musical styles were not revealed, but considering the announced artists, we can expect a mix of Pop, Hip Hop and Country.

Meanwhile, as the name suggests, Apple Music Country is dedicated to Country music, and will also feature a combination of exclusive shows and shows. The daily series will feature Kelleigh Bannen, Ty Bentli, Bree, Alecia Davis, Nada and Tiera, while the weekly series will be presented by artists such as Ashley Eicher and Kelly McCartney.

In the lineup of shows, Apple Music Country will receive presentations from great singers of current Country music, including Carrie Underwood, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini and Dierks Bentley. Apple Music 1 is already on the air, with Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country coming to service today, at 1 am Brasília time. The company also revealed that Siri will receive an update that will allow radio access via voice commands.



