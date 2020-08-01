Apple Removes Thousands of Mobile Apps in China Store

According to the latest data from research firm Qimai, Apple has removed a total of 29,800 apps from the Chinese App Store as of today. The removed apps are said to belong to companies that don’t report Apple license numbers.

Earlier this year, Apple made a decision to remove all unlicensed apps from the App Store. Informing all application developers and publishers about the decision, the company had given time until 31 July to send the license numbers to the developers.

In this context, the technology giant of Cupertinolu removed more than 2,500 mobile applications from China App Store in a week earlier this month. According to Sensor Tower, Apple’s first week of July was among those affected by this cleaning in the app store, including games from the industry’s giant names, such as Zynga and Supercell.

As of today, Apple has removed a total of 29,800 applications from the App Store China:

According to the latest data from research company Qimai, Apple started cleaning applications earlier this month, and as of today, more than 26,000 games have been removed from the Chinese App Store.

Apple earns quite a lot of revenue through the App Store China. At this point, according to a report shared by Sensor Tower, the company made more than $ 12.6 billion in earnings from the App Store China in 2019. Nevertheless, this unsupervised income from Apple brings with it some security and privacy issues.

For this reason, the company has removed many applications in the App Store China in recent years, and used the words “they were violating Apple’s rules regarding application updates” as a reason. However, Apple is expected to remove thousands more apps from App Store China by the end of the year.

According to Niko Partners data, as of June 2020, 97 of the top 100 apps in the App Store China have a legal license number. For this reason, the effects of the removed applications are expected to be limited on Apple’s revenues.



