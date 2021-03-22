Apple removes some settings from its iMac

When it comes to work, many users trust the equipment of the bitten apple. It is undeniable that Apple’s work to provide powerful and balanced equipment within a slim chassis is enormous. Until now, different users have had various options to create their own devices, but they may soon find that some models will not have some configurations available.

Goodbye to some iMac settings

Different companies work to give users different options to configure their products. If we focus on the segment of computers we can see different versions in which you can choose the size of the internal space, RAM or processor. These are the most common, the ones that you can even change if you need it at some point for other larger models.

But sometimes companies decide to “cut” the options they put on their machines, as is the case with those in Cupertino. It turns out that Apple has removed some of the settings from some iMac both in their standard and Pro versions. This will mean that the different options only have a single configuration or just two. This does not mean that the models will not sell more, simply that you will only have fewer options when buying it.

The ‘cropped’ iMacs

According to what they have in Mashable, some iMac models will not have more settings. The good thing is that the changes are only focused on the internal space, so the essence of the device remains intact. You may be looking for a terminal from the Californian brand and now you will have the options that we tell you below:

21.5-inch iMac – Available in 256GB

27-inch iMac – Available with 512GB

As you can see, the two options are below the terabyte offered by the firm. This is not a problem if you later have an extra storage device, although there is an option that some will miss considering those that are already on sale.

Goodbye to the iMac Pro

Yes, of all the versions that Apple has withdrawn, it has been the iMac Pro that has completely disappeared. The top version of the desktop computer is left out of the virtual showcase and it is still not known why. Perhaps the firm has new models to work on and hence it allocates its resources to the manufacture of these models.