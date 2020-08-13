Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store

Epic Games started offering a new direct payment method within Fortnite today. Thanks to this method, which is used in the iOS and Android versions of the game, it is possible to purchase V-Bucks or any object in this new direct payment method as in the App Store or Google Play Store. However, when the new payment method is preferred, a discount is applied, payment is made via credit card or PayPal. Turkey is among the supported countries.

In this way, Epic Games wants to circumvent the 30 percent deduction fee Apple and Google charge through their payment systems. However, Apple found this situation against App Store rules and removed Fortnite from the app store.

The following statement was made by Apple regarding the issue:

Today, Epic Games took an unfortunate step by violating App Store guidelines, which apply equally to every developer and are designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result, the Fortnite app has been removed from the store. Epic has enabled a feature in its app that is not reviewed or approved by Apple, with the intention of violating App Store guidelines on in-app payments that apply to any developer selling digital products or services.

Epic has had apps in the App Store for a decade and has benefited from the App Store ecosystem, including tools, testing and distribution that Apple has made available to all developers. Epic freely accepted the App Store terms and guidelines, and we are glad that they started such a successful business in the App Store. The fact that their commercial interests are now driving them to special regulation does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations and bring Fortnite back to the App Store.

As of now, those who have already downloaded the iOS version of Fortnite can access the game. New downloads cannot be made only because Apple removes the game from the App Store. V-Bucks can also be purchased with both Apple’s and Epic’s payment systems. As for the updates, the situation is unclear. Some users say they can download updates normally, but it seems likely that Epic will have to re-release the game in the App Store to make significant future changes to the iOS version.

Epic had previously circled the Google Play Store on Android by releasing Fortnite as a direct downloadable game via its game installer. But after the studio failed to appeal to Google for a similar 30 percent cut on all in-app purchases, it finally decided to let things go earlier this year. “After running Fortnite on Android for 18 months outside of the Google Play Store, we have reached a fundamental awareness,” Epic said in a statement at the time. “Google puts downloadable software at a disadvantage outside of Google Play.”

Epic Games sues Apple

Epic Games sued Apple after the iOS version of the battle royale game Fortnite was removed from the App Store. The legal complaint to the US District Court of California Northern Territory involves the allegation that Apple is aiming to establish the App Store as a monopoly. It also requests injunctive relief to “allow fair competition” in its mobile distribution.

