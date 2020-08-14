Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

Epic Games implements a new direct payment system in mobile game apps to avoid 30% of commissions and Apple withdraws the game.

New struggle between multinationals in the video game industry due to commissions for micropayments; This is how we can define the new and surprising situation that Apple and Epic Games face after the recent move by the creators of Fortnite to avoid 30% of commissions on the sales of PaVos through the versions of their famous mobile video game. Thus, and after announcing this change in monetization policy, the so-called Mega Drop, the Cupertino company has withdrawn Fortnite from the App Store.

New monetization system in Fortnite

Just a few hours ago, Epic Games announced a price drop for its famous V-Bucks, the virtual currency used in Fortnite, from € 9.99 to € 7.99 in exchange for 1,000 V-Bucks. The fact is that in the iOS and Android versions of Fortnite, if the purchase is made directly from Epic Games, you can enjoy the new reduced price; On the other hand, if the purchase of the PaVos is made through the payment platform of the App Store or Google Play, the price is still 9.99 euros.

For this, a platform selector has been enabled in which to make the payment. With this move, Epic Games intends to avoid the usual 30% of commissions for the purchase of micropayments through other platforms such as Apple’s, a measure that has already been criticized in the past alleging that the apple firm charges a disproportionate percentage To thirds.

See Also  Apple Plans to Reopen Part of Its Stores in May

Just two hours later, Apple has removed Fortnite from the App Store in response to a change in monetization policy that, according to them, violates its rules. We will see if Google follows Apple’s footsteps as a protest measure and if it finally also ends up removing Fortnite from Google Play.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here