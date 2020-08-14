Apple removed Fortnite from the App Store

Epic Games implements a new direct payment system in mobile game apps to avoid 30% of commissions and Apple withdraws the game.

New struggle between multinationals in the video game industry due to commissions for micropayments; This is how we can define the new and surprising situation that Apple and Epic Games face after the recent move by the creators of Fortnite to avoid 30% of commissions on the sales of PaVos through the versions of their famous mobile video game. Thus, and after announcing this change in monetization policy, the so-called Mega Drop, the Cupertino company has withdrawn Fortnite from the App Store.

New monetization system in Fortnite

Just a few hours ago, Epic Games announced a price drop for its famous V-Bucks, the virtual currency used in Fortnite, from € 9.99 to € 7.99 in exchange for 1,000 V-Bucks. The fact is that in the iOS and Android versions of Fortnite, if the purchase is made directly from Epic Games, you can enjoy the new reduced price; On the other hand, if the purchase of the PaVos is made through the payment platform of the App Store or Google Play, the price is still 9.99 euros.

For this, a platform selector has been enabled in which to make the payment. With this move, Epic Games intends to avoid the usual 30% of commissions for the purchase of micropayments through other platforms such as Apple’s, a measure that has already been criticized in the past alleging that the apple firm charges a disproportionate percentage To thirds.

Just two hours later, Apple has removed Fortnite from the App Store in response to a change in monetization policy that, according to them, violates its rules. We will see if Google follows Apple’s footsteps as a protest measure and if it finally also ends up removing Fortnite from Google Play.



