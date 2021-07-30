Apple Releases watchOS 7.6.1 With Important Security Fixes

Apple released this Thursday (29), a small update for watchOS 7.6. According to the manufacturer, version 7.6.1 brings important security updates and should be installed as soon as possible by all Apple Watch users.

The support document states that the update fixes a memory issue that may have been actively exploited by attackers. This is the same bug previously detected in iOS 14.7.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1.

How to install watchOS 7.6.1?

The watchOS 7.6.1 update can be downloaded for free via the Watch iPhone app. The user must access the option “General” and then “Software Update”.

To install the software, the smart watch must have at least 50% battery power. Also, the gadget must be placed on the charger and be within reach of the smartphone.

The recent OS update is released just two weeks after the debut of watchOS 7.6. The previous update makes new features, such as the ECG app – dedicated to recording electrocardiograms – available for users in new regions.