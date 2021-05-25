Apple Releases Updates to watchOS, macOS and tvOS

Apple today released (24) updates for all of its major operating systems. In addition to bringing news to iOS, the company also released renewed editions of watchOS, macOS and tvOS.

System changes for clocks, computers and Apple TV do not have major changes. Still, users can expect improvements in usability and some new features, such as support for Apple Podcasts.

macOS Big Sur 11.4

The system for Apple computers has been updated to version 11.4, which arrives pre-installed in new products in the iMac line. Apple did not reveal all the changes brought about in the update, but Apple Insider highlights two important changes.

The first is the addition of subscriptions to Apple Podcasts, which allows you to support audio programs available in the app. In addition, the update supports AMD graphics cards made in RDNA 2 architecture, such as the RX 6800XT and 6900XT.

watchOS 7.5

Apple also released version 7.5 of watchOS, the operating system of the Apple Watch line. The new edition of the software guarantees more stability during use and corrects bugs.

In addition, Apple released the Electrocardiogram (ECG) function on the Apple Watch Series 4 in Malaysia and Peru. With that, users in countries can now use the function that measures the heart rate.

tvOS 14.6

The new version of Apple’s television system is optimized for the new Apple TV 4K, which hit stores on May 21. The product has as a highlight the remote control equipped with Siri.

TvOS 14.6 can now be installed in previous editions of the set-top box and brings performance improvements and bug fixes.

Apple has already introduced the new Apple TV 4K in our country and revealed the price of the device in our country. The company also listed the new iMacs and iPad Pro based on the M1 chip on its Brazilian website.

So far, however, only the new line of tablets is available for purchase in Brazil. The iPad Pro with M1 chip has prices that start at R $ 10,799 in our country.