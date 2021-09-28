Apple releases updates to Keynote, Pages and Numbers programs; see the news

Apple this week released a new update for ‘iWork’ applications, including Keynote, Pages and Numbers, which in addition to performance improvements and general fixes also received new features, some of which are exclusive to the new generation of the operating system. apple, including iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and macOS Monterey 12.

Pages

One of the main innovations of version 11.2 of Pages is the new optimization of the content that is displayed in the application, with this the user will always be able to view texts and images without problems, contributing to a better experience when editing or reading the file.

The recent update also brings with it some improvements in how text is published, increasing compatibility with books that have front and back pages. As for editing, the application’s layout received some changes in order to make the editing process simpler, allowing you to change font, alignment or style settings quickly.



Apple Pages interface. (Photo: Reproduction).

Instant translation lets you translate selected text into up to 11 languages ​​and add the translation to your document with one tap on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15;

Flexible collaboration allows participants to add others to a shared document with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15;

Radar charts help you visually compare multiple variables at the same time to easily show similarities and differences in your data;

The audio graph makes the graph accessible for people with low vision by playing an audio tone that changes the tone to represent different values ​​in iOS 15.

Keynote

In this latest Keynote update, the developer introduced a new function that allows users to incorporate a video recorded through the brand’s devices into the presentation, so that it is possible to explain the content of the slides in a synchronized way.

Still on the presentations, the new relay mode gives the possibility to switch the control of the file during the presentation with multiple administrators, that way everyone can take control at specific times and manage the speed of the pages.



Keynote interface. (Photo: Reproduction).

New slideshow controls provide easy access to the slide navigator, keyboard shortcuts, live video sources, or multi-presenter controls during your presentation

Radar charts help you visually compare multiple variables at the same time to easily show similarities and differences in your data

Drag and drop to copy text, images, and other items between apps on iPhone with iOS 15

Flexible collaboration lets attendees add others to a shared presentation with iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Instant translation allows you to translate selected text into up to 11 languages ​​and add translation to your presentation with a tap on iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

The audio graph makes graphs accessible to people with visual impairments by playing an audio tone that changes pitch to represent different values. Requires iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Numbers

Apple’s spreadsheet editor also received new features, including quick creation of pivot tables with elegant design, function to summarize or group file data, and the ability to instantly view sum data referring to formulas entered in the application.

Another interesting new feature is the program’s new filter options that help you easily select values ​​to shorten or hide, and improved filters find duplicate entries and unique values ​​in your data.



Numbers interface. (Photo: Reproduction).

Radar charts help you visually compare multiple variables at the same time to easily show similarities and differences in your data;

Improved quick filters help you easily select values ​​to shorten or hide and improved filters find duplicate entries and unique values ​​in your data;

Flexible collaboration allows the participant to add others to a shared sheet.

Requires MacoS Monterey;

Instant translation allows you to translate selected text into up to 11 languages ​​and add the translation to your spreadsheet with one click. It also requires Maco

Monterey;

Create new sheets from the application icon in the Dock.

Have you updated to new Apple system versions? Did you like the news? Tell us, comment!