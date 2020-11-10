Apple releases the ARM chip MacBook Pro

On Tuesday (10), Apple announced the first Macbook Pro equipped with its proprietary M1 chip. With a 13-inch display, the model will be sold in Brazil for prices starting at R $ 17,299. In the United States, the device costs $ 1,299.

Based on ARM architecture, SoC promises 2.8 times better performance and graphics up to five times faster than the previous generation. Apple’s Neural Engine has also advanced, making machine learning up to 11 times faster.

As energy efficiency is the motto of the new M1 chip, the MacBook Pro battery promises up to 20 hours of life, which indicates the longest battery life ever seen on a Mac.

There is still no date set for the launch of the computer in Brazil.



