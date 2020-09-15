Apple Releases Software Update For AirPods Models

Apple has released a new software update for AirPods and AirPods Pro. The software update, which has the “3A283” version code, enables wireless headsets to have iOS 14 features. With the update, features such as spatial audio and automatic device switching are coming.

Apple’s software update brings the features of iOS 14 to wireless headsets. For example, users are starting to use iOS 14 features such as spatial audio and automatic device switching with this release. Without further ado, let’s take a closer look at the details of Apple’s software update for wireless headsets.

The spatial sound feature offered to users with the latest software update can only be used in AirPods Pro. Users enjoy a much more impressive sound experience with this feature, which they can access via the control panel of AirPods Pro. According to Apple, this feature makes the surround sound much more immersive. The spatial sound feature enables the quality of cinema-oriented sound systems to be experienced in AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro owners can start using the spatial sound feature after starting to use iOS 14 and upgrading their software to 3A283. If you want to use this feature, all you have to do is long press on the bar where the volume can be adjusted after connecting. In addition, spatial sound settings can be accessed under the “Bluetooth” section in the “Settings” menu.

Another feature that comes with the new software update that Apple offers to its wireless headsets is automatic device switching. This feature, which can be used on AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro, allows wireless headphones to automatically switch between different products associated with the same iCloud account, such as iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Mac or Apple Watch.

Although the update offered to users brings iOS 14 features to wireless headsets, these features are currently unavailable. Because in order to use the features we just mentioned, you need to use devices with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS 11 Big Sur or tvOS 14 operating systems. However, especially since the iOS 14 update for iPhones has not been released yet, we can say that you will have to wait a while to start using these features.



