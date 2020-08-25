Apple releases sixth beta for developers

A few days after the release of the fifth beta version for developers of iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14 and watchOS 7, Apple has accelerated its update schedule and has already made available the sixth developer preview version of these operating systems.

With that, the apple developer community can now install another preview of the software on devices such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Apple Watch, so that they can further improve their applications so that they are properly executed when the final updates are made available.

As always, the software can be downloaded from the manufacturer’s official website dedicated to the developer community. In addition, for those who are already registered in the program, the update is automatically released via Over-the-Air (OTA).

For the installation of the sixth beta developer version of watchOS 7, Apple points out that it is necessary to have at least 50% battery in the watch, in addition to keeping it connected to the battery and within the range of an iPhone. The tvOS 14 version can also be downloaded and installed using a registered Xcode profile.

It is important to highlight that, as a final update approaches, the new versions for developers do not have great news regarding the features, but focus more on correcting errors reported in the community.

Finally, we remind you that developer versions cannot be installed by ordinary users. Therefore, it is necessary for the final public to wait a few more days, since Apple has the custom of first releasing test versions for developers, and then making public betas available.



