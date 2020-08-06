Apple Releases Short Film Shot on iPhone

Apple has released its short film The Stunt Double from its official YouTube channel. Shot using only the iPhone 11 Pro’s camera, the film was shared with the Vertical Cinema format. The film’s director is Academy Award Winner Damien Chazelle.

The Stunt Double short film:

Stating that Damien Chazelle has presented a work that transforms vertical video on iPhone 11 Pro into a vertical cinema, Apple said that with this short film, there are important information about how people can create their own cinematic appearance, tricks of wide-angle lenses and how to take photos using a vertical screen.

Behind the scenes of the short film is published

Apple broadcasts behind the scenes (behind the iPhone 11 Pro) with the short film under the title “Making Vertical Cinema” from the official YouTube channel, Apple also provides important tips for iPhone owners to shoot cinematic quality vertical videos.

Behind the scenes footage of The Stunt Double:



