Apple releases Release Candidate for macOS Big Sur 11.2

Apple started releasing on Monday (25) another Release Candidate version of macOS Big Sur 11.2. This is the second “pre-final” version of the Apple operating system that arrives for users registered in the company’s test program or for application developers for Cupertino devices.

There is little news in this version, since the software comes mainly to correct some flaws found in the first Release Candidate for macOS Big Sur 11.2, which was officially released by the American giant last week. Among the novelties applied in the latest version are some bug fixes with Bluetooth and improvements to Mac devices equipped with Apple’s M1 chipset.

Check out all the flaws that have been fixed in the new Release Candidate version, according to Apple’s release notes:

External displays may show a black screen when connected to a Mac mini (M1, 2020) using an HDMI to DVI converter

Apple ProRAW photo edits in the Photos app may not save

ICloud Drive can be disabled after disabling the iCloud Drive desktop and document folders option

System preferences cannot be unlocked when entering the administrator password

The Globe key may not display the Emoji & Symbols panel when pressed

Now, as major software bugs have been fixed in this release, Apple is expected to make the final and definitive version of macOS Big Sur 11.2 available to the general public over the next few days, but for now, there is no official forecast About that.

The second Release Candidate version of the software can be downloaded through the Apple portal for Beta testers or directly from devices that already run a test version of the operating system.

It is worth remembering that, meanwhile, application developers for iOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 have also had access to the test version for their devices, but, for now, there is no preview of the final version for them.