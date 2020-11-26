Apple Releases New Year Ad for HomePod mini

Apple has released a Christmas ad featuring rapper Tierra Whack for its new smart speaker HomePod mini, which has a height of only 3.3 inches. The advertisement, which was longer than 2 minutes, focused on the size and sound quality of the smart speaker.

We started to come towards the end of 2020, which left no good memories for our country and the whole world. 2020 will end very soon, when we faced many earthquakes and different bad events, especially the coronavirus pandemic. With the approach of New Year’s Eve, companies started to broadcast commercials. One of these companies, Apple, also ran a commercial titled “The magic of mini feat. Tierra Whack” (magic of Mini) on YouTube.

Apple cites rapper Tierra Whack, who uses the AirPods Pro to listen to music and lift the mood. The famous rapper continues to listen to music by coming to his house in the continuation of the advertisement, leaving the AirPods Pro and connecting to the HomePod mini. Later, the tiny version of Whack appears next to the HomePod mini and starts singing to the big Whack.

In this video, which is longer than 2 minutes, the HomePod mini’s sound quality is emphasized and its size is highlighted with the statement “A little bit of joy has never been this big”.

HomePod mini features and price

HomePod mini, Apple’s smart home speaker that lets you interact with Siri and listen to music, is only 3.3 inches high. Using computational sound technology to ensure good sound quality, Apple sells the smart speaker in white and space gray color options for $ 99. Let us remind you that additional taxes will come on the $ 99 price of the HomePod mini, which is not yet available for sale in our country.



