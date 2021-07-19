Apple Releases New Public Beta for iOS 15, macOS Monterey and More

Apple released from last Friday (16) new public beta versions of its upcoming operating systems for different platforms. The news comes shortly after the company releases new editions of the systems for developers.

In the case of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, several new features were added or improved in this new Beta. These include changes to a new Apple Music widget, more features for FaceTime (such as sharing TV content as a group), anti-focus tools and support for wallet wallet.

Safari also received virtual changes to the navigation bar, as well as more details during geolocation using Augmented Reality. Finally, the email app received privacy additions.

macOS Monterey

In the new version of macOS, new features include changes to the Safari browser’s tab design — in fact, a return to the previous look, carried out after negative reviews from the community. The unified and more minimalist design, which even excluded the refresh page button, can be redesigned until the final version of Monterey.

Still in the browser, the Bookmarks bar now appears below the bar containing the open tabs.

watchOS 8 and tvOS 15

The Apple Watch and Apple TV operating systems also received the new Beta version with less drastic changes.

In the case of the watch, the big news is the inclusion of new faces called Portraits (Portraits), which display at the bottom of the screen photographs taken in the Portrait Mode of a device.

In tvOS 15, the main addition is linked to iOS: it’s the SharePlay function, which allows you to watch some content synchronously with a group during a call via FaceTime.

When?

Although they bring performance improvements and bug fixes, Beta versions are still considered unstable and not suitable for all users. Interested parties can register from the platform on Apple’s own website.

The finalized version of the platforms should be released from September 2021, still without a date specified by the company.