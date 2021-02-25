Apple releases macOS Big Sur with vulnerability fixes

Apple started to release on Thursday (25) a new update aimed at the owners of some models of MacBooks. MacOS Big Sur 11.2.2 has started to be released for compatible devices and promises to fix some vulnerability flaws in Apple notebooks.

This is not the first time that Apple has released a stable version of the software for MacBooks this month and, a few days ago, released another update for macOS Big Sur 11.2.1 that aimed to correct some security flaws in its devices.

Now, this new version arrives to prevent MacBook Pro models launched from 2019 here and MacBook Air from 2020 or newer from being damaged by being connected to incompatible dock accessories and hubs. According to reports from some users, this problem started to happen recently when the devices in question were connected via USB-C to third-party accessories.

This new update can be downloaded for free by Apple’s end audience on eligible Apple devices via Over the Air (OTA) operation. To download the update, simply access the system settings on compatible devices.

It is worth remembering that the beta test version of the operating system is currently in the version of macOS Big Sur 11.3 and the public has already had access to the second Beta build of the Apple software, as well as the application developer community for the company.

Likewise, other devices also have advanced testing of the operating system. IOS, iPadOS and tvOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 are also in their second round of tests with the community of users and developers registered on the Beta platform of the Cupertino company.