Apple Releases iOS 15.4 With Mask Face ID Unlocking

Apple officially released this Monday (14) iOS 15.4, the latest version of the operating system, for the entire public. The new features of the update include the addition of several new emojis, integration of Macs and iPads with Universal Control and – the most anticipated – the ability to unlock the iPhone via Face ID even when wearing a protective mask.

What’s New in iOS 15.4

Check out, below, the main news that are present in the iOS update, which is now available on all compatible iPhones.

Face ID

Users will now be able to unlock their smartphone with a mask, a feature that was only possible with an ‘alternative’ solution, using the Apple Watch. In addition to unlocking the screen, it will also be possible to authorize Apple Pay purchases or enter third-party apps.

It is worth remembering, however, that only lines 12 and 13 will receive the new functionality, as the models have a more accurate facial scanner.

More emojis

Apple didn’t leave out the beloved emojis and added 37 new faces, in addition to 75 new variations of skin tones. Among the new features are the pregnant man emoji, heart with hands, crutch, biting the lip and much more.

Ûniversal control

Announced during WWDC 2021, Universal Control ensures tighter integration between Macs and iPads, allowing the user to control both devices as if they were a single device. To use the feature, simply place the two devices side by side and connect them to the same Apple ID.