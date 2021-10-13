Apple Releases iOS 15.0.2 With Fix For Bug That Deleted Photos

Apple: Released in September to the general public, iOS 15 got a new update on Monday (11), bringing fixes for several bugs reported by users. It is the second system update made available by Apple, remembering that the first one fixed the error that prevented the iPhone from being unlocked with the Apple Watch, among other things.

iOS 15.0.2 primarily fixes bugs reported in the last two weeks, such as deleting photos stored in the Messaging app’s library when removing the thread or conversation associated with them. The disconnect that occurred when running audio apps in CarPlay should also no longer exist.

According to Apple, the 19A404 build also brought improvements to the MagSafe wallet, which is added back to the Search app and alerts in case of disconnection. AirTags, on the other hand, had improved compatibility, enabling the display of items in the Search service panel.

Another bug fixed is the failure to restore or update the device when using Finder or iTunes programs on some iPhone 13 models. New security holes that could be of concern to users were also closed after the update.

iPadOS and watchOS

New patch packages have also been made available for the iPad and Apple Watch. In the case of the tablet, iPadOS 15.0.2 includes the same improvements related to deleting photos, AirTags, and iTunes and Finder programs mentioned above.

In turn, watchOS 8.0.1 fixed the bug that made accessibility adjustments unavailable for some Watch Series 3 users. In the same version of Apple’s smart watch, the system update progress display is now more accurate.

Updates can be accessed from the “Settings” option on the iPhone and iPad, then pressing “Software Update”. On the smartwatch, go to “Settings”, then “General” and “Software Update”.