Apple Releases iOS 14.5 for iPhones; See All The News

Apple released, on Monday (26), version 14.5 of iOS for iPhones. The update brings, among the novelties, the feature of unlocking the smartphone with FaceID and notification on the Apple Watch, privacy improvements, new emojis and AirTag support.

The launch is a highlight because it hits the market after 8 beta versions of the software. In addition to the mobile version, iPadOS 14.5 is also available for download.

Facial unlocking is one of the good news because it allows the cell phone to be accessed even with the user wearing a mask, with the help of Watch. Right after unlocking, the smart watch receives a notification.

The new operating system also reshapes part of the privacy control. From now on, the user must give permission for applications or websites of other companies to track data for advertising and share with third parties.

Other Tools

In terms of play, iOS 14.5 has several new emojis, including kissing couples, where you can choose from different skin tones. The sticker pack also includes a burning heart, a broken heart and a woman with a beard.

The system is also already able to communicate with AirTags, digital trackers that will start to be sold next Friday (30). See below for the other iOS 14.5 tools.

-Siri no longer has a standard voice and now allows users to choose which AI voice to choose;

-Accident reporting tool on Apple Maps (China and USA);

-Redesigned version of Apple Podcasts;

-Redesigned version of Apple News;

-Apple Fitness + can now stream audio and video to TVs and devices compatible with AirPlay 2.3;

-New options for sorting reminders (by priority or deadline, for example);

Improvements to 5G technology.