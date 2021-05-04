Apple Releases iOS 14.5.1 With Bug Fixes

Apple: After just a week of its launch, Apple has started to distribute patch updates for the latest version of its iOS and iPadOS 14.5 operating systems. Patch 14.5.1, released last Monday (3), is aimed at repairing errors in the App Tracking Transparency feature (or simply “ATT”), one of the main new features of the new version .

The App Tracking Transparency feature allows the user the ability to authorize whether applications can collect activity data outside their own “domain” and is designed to work without much effort.

According to Apple, the implementation of the feature prevents certain applications from assisting in the development of a “consumer profile” of the user, without their permission, by advertising companies. Controversial, ATT is also one of the main reasons for the company’s recent dispute with Facebook. Check out the official video of the tool below:

However, the system did not seem to work correctly on some devices, with inconsistencies. According to users, if ATT were disabled in the settings, applications might not present the request to gain access to the data after it is reactivated.

Interestingly, according to the 9to5 Mac website, patch patch 14.5.1 does not appear to have fully resolved the feature’s issues. Some users reported that the option to activate ATT would still be blocked, with its button permanently “gray” even after the update. Apple has not yet commented on this error and, therefore, remains to await more official news about the case.

IOS 14.5 is now available for the iPhone 6S and beyond, while the iPadOS 14.5 can be installed on models from the 5th generation of the iPad; check out the full availability list on the Apple website.