Apple releases iOS 14.2.1 to fix bugs on new iPhone 12

Today Apple released the latest version of iOS 14 for users of the new iPhone 12 models. Now known as iOS 14.2.1, the version comes to update the system and fix some of the problems faced by iPhone owners released this year.

There are three main fixes for iOS 14.2.1: It is now possible to receive some MMS messages that were not seen before, Made for iPhone hearing aids have normal sound quality and fix for unresponsive lock screen issue on iPhone 12 mini. You can download the new version here.

Betting on four main models in a single launch, the new Apple phones come in three sizes: iPhone 12 mini with only 5.4 ” screen, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro with 6.1 ” screen and iPhone 12 Pro Max with huge 6.7 ” screen is the biggest iPhone ever made with the best display today.



