Apple Releases iOS 14.1 Golden Master Version

Apple released the iOS 14.1 Golden Master version for developers, which is the closest version of the new software updates to the final version. In addition, the Golden Master version of iPadOS 14.1 has also been released.

Apple released the iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1 Golden Master version for developers following the launch of the iPhone 12 family. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to come pre-installed, iOS 14.1 Golden Master version is expected to be released to all supported iPhones soon.

IOS 14.1, currently available for download on Apple’s developer portal, was initially available as a public software update, but Apple soon closed public access and made it a developer-only version.

For now, there is no information about what’s new in iOS 14.1 Golden Master version or when the update will be released to all supported iPhones. Still, it is among the predictions that Apple can wait for the iPhone 12 family release to release the update in question.

Apple has released a version of tvOS 14.1 Golden Master for the fourth and fifth Apple TV models, along with iOS 14.1 and iPadOS 14.1. Unfortunately, there is no explanation yet about the innovations brought by this update.



