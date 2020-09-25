Apple Releases iOS 14.0.1 Update That Fixes The Problem

A new security update has been released for Apple’s new operating system iOS 14. It was reported that some major problems were fixed in the update that was released. Apart from iOS 14, the company has also updated other operating systems.

IOS 14, which was released recently and brought many features that have already existed in Android for many years, to iPhone users, brought many problems with it, as in every new operating system. Apple, who wants to solve these problems in the fastest way, has released a new update for it with the version number of iOS 14.0.1.

Many security fixes came with this 185.5 MB update, which aims to eliminate errors rather than innovations. The release notes announced by Apple are as follows:

Patch notes released for iOS 14.0.1

Fixed the issue where browser and email settings were reset after restarting the iPhone.

Fixed an issue that prevented iPhone from connecting to the Wi-Fi network.

Fixed the issue where e-mails from some e-mail providers were not sent.

Fixed an issue with camera preview on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Fixed an issue that prevented images in the News widget.

Apple has brought updates to its other software with iOS 14.0.1. Other operating systems were also upgraded to iPadOS 14.0.1, watchOS 7.0.1 and tvOS 14.0.1, and some important bugs were fixed.

iPhone models that received the iOS 14.0.1 update

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPhone SE (2nd generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to discount iOS 14.0.1?

To download the new update Apple has brought for iOS 14, go to Settings> General> Software Update menu and download the new update from here.



